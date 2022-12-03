Las Vegas soccer community inspired by USMNT performance in the 2022 World Cup

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The US Men's National Team has advanced to the second round of the 2022 World Cup for the first time in eight years.

What stands out about this year's team is that they've got one of the youngest rosters in this year's tournament, second to Ghana.

Watching younger players excel on an international scale has local coaches and players excited about the future of Soccer in America.

Las Vegas Lights coach Stephen Campos says, from a coach's perspective, this team's strength isn't just their youth, it's their soccer IQ.

"A lot of these players have experience playing in the Premier League, Spanish league, Italian league, just the top European leagues," Campos said.

Young soccer player Milad Morvari, who plays with Players Soccer Club, says seeing young World Cup players motivates him, and other local players, to get better.

"There's a lot of players that are only a few years older than me," Moravi said. "It inspires me that I can also get there too."

This mindset is something Moravi's coach, and former Lights player, Bryan de la Fuente encourages.

"When you're walking around the field, they go train and after they start talking about... 'Did you watch this game? Did you watch that game? Did you see that player?'" de la Fuente said. "It's fun because that means they're enjoying the sport, they're into the sport, and that's what we want."

The US might not be a traditional soccer country, but Campos says those looking to try the sport, should look no further than right here in Las Vegas.

"If you have any questions about whether you should be watching soccer or not, just go to your local restaurant, bar or wherever they're hosting a world cup watch party," Campos said. "You're going to meet some amazing people from different parts of the world and I think Las Vegas is a perfect place for that."

The US Men's National Team's next game against The Netherlands is set to kick off bright and early at 7 a.m. on Saturday.