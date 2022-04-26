Las Vegas Sign changes colors to welcome NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday morning, officials met at the "Welcome to Las Vegas" Sign to change the lights to silver and black as a way celebrate the incoming NFL Draft and resemble the Las Vegas Raiders signature colors.

The Las Vegas Raiders, along with Clark County commission chairman Jim Gibson and Clark County commissioner Michael Naft met at the sign this morning to change the colors.

Kicking off #NFLDraft week in style ✨



First up, turning the iconic Las Vegas sign Silver and Black ☠️ pic.twitter.com/l5iFMDXU5Y — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) April 25, 2022

"It’s kickoff week for the NFL Draft!" wrote Senator Cortez Masto in a tweet. "I'm so excited that Las Vegas is hosting this year's draft. This historic event is going to boost our economy, support Nevada businesses, and bring tourists from across the country to the Silver State."

"This morning at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, we, along with the Las Vegas Raiders celebrated the start of the 2022 NFL Draft Week by turning the sign lights on to Silver & Black," wrote Commissioner Jim Gibson in a tweet.

