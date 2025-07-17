Las Vegas’ semi-professional men’s soccer team seeks financial support to play at championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local semi-professional men’s soccer team is raising funds to help them travel for the finals for the National Amateur Cup.

After winning the Region IV championship, Sin City Football Club aims to attend the national finals in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on July 25 and 26.

“Our hope is to represent our city,” said Julio Vargas, Sin City Football Club’s center back.

WATCH |Sin City Football Club's fundraising efforts

Las Vegas’ semi-professional men’s soccer team seeks financial aid to play at championships

Their coach, Gennette Martinez, has been coaching soccer in Las Vegas for 25 years.

“This team is my heart. This team means everything to me. I would do anything for them,” Martinez said, “These boys are hard working boys. They have jobs and they still show up three days a week for training, two days a week for games.”

But according to Martinez, the team is fully self-funded and unpaid, sharing that ticket sales simply offset their costs.

That’s why in order to represent Las Vegas on the national stage, Sin City Football Club is seeking financial support from the community to get them to the championships.

WATCH | Team members discuss the importance of a Vegas win

Sin City Football Club players discuss the significance of a Vegas win

“Instead of a club, we’re like a family first, we’re all friends first, so I think that plays a huge role… in us being able to win,” said Brandon Vargas, the team’s center attacking mid.

With so many members calling Las Vegas home, this win would mean the world to the team.

“I think the best thing about our club is that we are all either from Vegas, or we’ve lived in Vegas for a long time, and so I think we just wanna put Vegas on the map because there’s a lot of talent in Vegas, and I don’t think it gets represented well enough on the big stage,” Vargas shared. “So I think that’s our big goal — and obviously, to bring the trophy back home,” he said.

It's a statement that coach Martinez agrees with.

"Our main goal is to show everyone that Vegas has talent," she said.

WATCH | Hear from Sin City Football Club's head coach

Hear from Sin City Football Club's head coach, Gennette Martinez

But winning is not just a short-term goal for Sin City Football Club.

"We're doing it for the next generation of players as as well, opening these doors, playing these national games on the big stage... I'm hoping will lead to more opportunities getting created for the younger players that we didn't get when we were younger," Vargas said.

Want to play a part in getting Las Vegas represented at the championship game? Contact the team on their Instagram page (@sincityfc_) or email coach Martinez at sincityfc.headcoach.glm@gmail.com to make a donation or get in touch regarding team sponsorship.