SANDWICH, England (KTNV) — Las Vegas resident Collin Morikawa has won the British Open.

The 24-year-old claimed victory Sunday, his first time playing in the tournament.

Starting the final round one shot behind, the pro golfer quickly closed the gap, finishing one shot ahead of Jordan Spieth. Morikawa finished at 15-under 265.

This is Morikawa’s second major championship in the two years since he turned pro. He won the PGA Championship in Harding Park last year.

The Las Vegas resident now moves to No. 3 in the world.

