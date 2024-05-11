Las Vegas Raiders rookies start learning the ropes at minicamp

HENDERSON (KTNV) — On Friday, a new batch of rookies had their first practice as official members of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Most eyes were on first round pick Brock Bowers, who many say was one of, if not the best, overall football player to come out of this year's draft.

Bowers will likely be paired with second-year player Michael Mayer at tight end and head coach Antonio Pierce says that's a duo he has high expectations for.

"I talked to Mike right away when we drafted him," Pierce said. "I said this is going to be a great combination. Two young studs to grow up together in our organization that can help us win a lot of games."

As for the players, they say it's back to business for them. But some are still excited that they can call themselves Raiders.

"I feel like I'm not going to say much," Bowers said. "I'm going to go out there and do my job, do everything to the best of my abilities, and just compete out there. That's where I fit in that."

"There's just so much rich history of people who are just absolutely nuts and just want to get after it," Raiders offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson said. "That's how I play. I think it's just a great fit for me. Then, also just being able to put on these colors, put on the helmet, put it on my chest is truly a dream come true."

Training Camp for the Raiders is set late July.