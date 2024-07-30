Las Vegas Raiders ready for pads heading into week two of training camp

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KTNV) — After wrapping up week one of training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders are ready for week two and practicing for the first time this year in pads.

“There’s [a] thing that I want to work on a lot that I only really get to work on when I have full pads on,” Raiders tight end Michael Mayer said. “It’s kind of like lay it all out there, what do I need to get better at, now let’s really kind of dig into get better at it, we’ve got full pads on nobody is stopping me from doing anything.”

Since the @Raiders suit up for the first time today!



Fun hearing @AntonioPierce’s favorite memory from the first practice in pads during his playing days. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/O1fT0shlXG — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) July 30, 2024

“Offense, they talk a lot of talk,” Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “They said just wait until you put pads on. I feel like it’s going to make it better for us to really put our hands on them and so it’s going to be fun.”

375 season ticket holders and VIP guests attend practice every day where they interact with the team, get autographs and take pictures with the players.

Just a few of the hundreds of @Raiders fans who show up every year to training camp for their team🥹 this family has been coming to camp since 2005! @KTNV pic.twitter.com/iwY8zofDR6 — Alex Eschelman (@alexeschelman) July 29, 2024

The first practice in pads starts with first-year head coach Antonio Pierce speaking with the media at 9:20 a.m. at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Tuesday.