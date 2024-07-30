Watch Now
Las Vegas Raiders ready for pads heading into week two of training camp

As the Las Vegas Raiders head into week two of training camp in Costa Mesa, the team is ready for their first practice in pads on Tuesday.
COSTA MESA, Calif. (KTNV) — After wrapping up week one of training camp, the Las Vegas Raiders are ready for week two and practicing for the first time this year in pads.

“There’s [a] thing that I want to work on a lot that I only really get to work on when I have full pads on,” Raiders tight end Michael Mayer said. “It’s kind of like lay it all out there, what do I need to get better at, now let’s really kind of dig into get better at it, we’ve got full pads on nobody is stopping me from doing anything.”

“Offense, they talk a lot of talk,” Raiders cornerback Jakorian Bennett said. “They said just wait until you put pads on. I feel like it’s going to make it better for us to really put our hands on them and so it’s going to be fun.”

375 season ticket holders and VIP guests attend practice every day where they interact with the team, get autographs and take pictures with the players.

The first practice in pads starts with first-year head coach Antonio Pierce speaking with the media at 9:20 a.m. at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex on Tuesday.

