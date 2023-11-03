Las Vegas Raiders players react to Josh McDaniels firing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a wild week for the Raiders...losing their head coach and GM on the same day. But today at practice, the players came with energy and excitement, saying they think they can turn the season around.

"It's not a celebration that we have a new coach and that there's been changes made," star Wide Receiver Davante Adams said. "I think it was time one way or another...time for some sort of change.....just to bring a little juice in and revitalize the team a little bit."

Just days after Josh McDaniels was fired from his role as head coach, players were back at work with Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce taking over for the rest of the season.

McDaniels finished his tenure with the raiders with a 9-16 record, but players say they are feeling optimistic on the future.

They say pierce has always been a coach that preaches playing for each other.

"He's a leader of men," Defensive End Maxx Crosby said. "I think the guys are responding well to his message and what he's pushing. It's going to be exciting once we get on the field together."

There's also the fact that Pierce has Super Bowl winning experience as a player, and the team is confident they can get back on track with the new man in charge.

"He knows what to tell you as a player...being in your shoes, how to get there as a player," Raiders Cornerback Nate Hobbs said. "Doing it at the highest level and winning at the highest level...so of course it adds confidence, and you trust his word.

The first game of the Antonio Pierce era will be against the same team he won a Super Bowl with: the New York Giants.

That game is set for this Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.