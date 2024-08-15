Las Vegas Raiders host open practice, packing Allegiant Stadium with fans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raider's preseason is in full swing, but on Wednesday, they decided to have a fun change of pace.

The Silver and Black decided to do something special for the fans by hosting an open practice.

Fans got an inside look at their favorite players while also enjoying an experience at Allegiant Stadium similar to game day.

It might be a weekday, but fans from all over said there was no way they were missing the practice.

The players themselves said they fed off the energy from the loud cheers.

"Every time we get an opportunity to be in front of the fans, it's a blessing." Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said. "I know they're fired up to be out there. I feel like we got better in a lot of ways. We just got to keep improving every day."

"It doesn't matter what time of the day, what time of the year....you're going to show up, and you're going to show up 100%," said Raiders super fan Raider Chaos.

