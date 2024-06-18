Las Vegas Raiders and Las Vegas Aces host IX's Awards at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday was a special night for women's sports. Legends and all-time greats were together at Allegiant Stadium for the IX's Awards.

They say there's still work to be done, but the awards are about how far women's sports has come.

"Title IX means the world," Aces rookie guard Kate Martin said. "I wouldn't be here without it. I wouldn't have the opportunities that I do without all the amazing players and trailblazers that have come before me. Really, it means the world to all female athletes and everyone who's wanted to play sports. I'm just really grateful to be in an organization that cares about it so much to put on such a great event like this."

The history and impact of Title IX was on full display.

The IX's awards had panels of some biggest moments in women's sports history, which included Title IX itself, the milestone law passed in 1972 that barred sex discrimination in education.

KTNV

52 years later and we have seen that positive trajectory right here in the valley, which is something that Aces owner Mark Davis says he hopes to grow.

"I felt they were the greatest athletes in the world at what they do," Davis said. "They deserved the respect and other things that come along with that. It's a growing process and I'm proud to be apart of that."

Icons of the past, present, and future were all in attendance to celebrate the contributions of trailblazing athletes.

Olympic gold medalist Kristi Yamaguchi is one of this year's award winners and says this is just the beginning.

"I think we've come a long way," Yamaguchi said. "Title IX back in the 70s, I was definitely a product of that and had success in the 90s. Today, in 2024, there's a huge wave."