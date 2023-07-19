Las Vegas native, Miami Heat Orlando Robinson reflects on NBA Summer League

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From the Centennial High School Bulldogs to the Miami Heat, Orlando Robinson is living out his childhood dreams.

"I've been going to Summer League since I can remember, since I was a kid," said Orlando Robinson. "I worked it, sometimes, and just seeing all the packed games."

In his second year playing in the Summer League in Las Vegas, Robinson's impact was felt as he averaged 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

"Now playing in it, it's just a full circle moment," shared the 23-year-old. "I've always wanted to play in Summer League at home in front of my family and friends."

After being undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, Robinson says it motivated him to never take an opportunity for granted.

"Every hooper wants to prove somebody wrong. I feel like the people from Vegas want to make a name for themselves and put their names in stone somewhere," Robinson said. "I definitely have that chip on my shoulder because that's where I have that competitive edge."

With year two in the NBA set to begin soon for Robinson, the Las Vegas native is determined to help Miami make history.

"I want to make sure that I can help the team in any way that I can to help with the ultimate goal and to win a championship," he said. "There's a lot of goals that I do have, but that's the ultimate goal. Getting back to where we were and sealing the deal."