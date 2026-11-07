LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Desi-Rae Young didn't always love basketball. In fact, she didn't even want to play.

At 12 years old, the Las Vegas native was more interested in relaxing on the couch than stepping onto a basketball court. Her uncle had other plans.

"My uncle kinda like forced me to play, so ever since then I've kinda just grown to love it," Young recalled in an interview with Channel 13 Sports.

Twelve years later, the former UNLV women's basketball standout is making history.

Young's No. 23 jersey is being retired Friday, Nov. 6, making her just the fourth Lady Rebel to receive the honor and the first in 23 years.

WATCH | Las Vegas native Desi-Rae Young makes UNLV history with No. 23 jersey retirement

Las Vegas native Desi-Rae Young makes UNLV history with No. 23 jersey retirement

For Young, the recognition represents a journey that began in her hometown.

Growing up, she attended UNLV women's basketball games and watched players she would eventually follow onto the court. Despite opportunities to play elsewhere, Young chose to stay close to family.

"I knew I wanted to stay home," she said. "Let me stay here, do it for my family, do it for the people that are really supporting me and wanna always be able to see me play."

Young arrived at UNLV in 2020, the same year Lindy La Rocque took over as head coach.

Together, they helped transform the Lady Rebels into a Mountain West powerhouse, winning three consecutive conference championships and reaching three straight NCAA tournaments.

Young finished her collegiate career with 2,017 points, 1,081 rebounds and two Mountain West Player of the Year honors.

But La Rocque believes her former star's impact extends far beyond the record books.

"I truly believe and feel that we grew up together," La Rocque said. "I started this head coaching journey with her as she started her collegiate career."

La Rocque said she pushed for Young's jersey retirement because of the example she set for the program.

"You can be loyal, you can leave a legacy, and you can be in the rafters of a place when you really commit to it like Desi has," she said.

For Young, seeing No. 23 hanging above the court will be an emotional moment.

"I see angels around it, you know, I see pixie dust and rainbows and roses and butterflies," Young said. "I could literally cry staring at it because it's so beautiful."

And for the next generation of young basketball players growing up in Las Vegas, Young hopes her story serves as motivation.

"My advice is just go get it," she said. "Like you have to want it deep down."

The girl who once had to be convinced to pick up a basketball will now have her number hanging permanently in the rafters of the program she grew up watching.