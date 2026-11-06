LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thirty Clark County School District football programs left Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association competition this season. Now, the organization’s new executive director is tasked with finding a way to bring them back.

WATCH | New NIAA director addresses high school football split, plans to rebuild trust

New NIAA director Cate Sgroi addresses Nevada high school football split, plans to rebuild trust

Cate Sgroi, who became the first woman to lead the NIAA, is just weeks into her new role. She inherits an organization facing questions about competitive balance, school representation and its relationship with member programs.

“I think it's pretty clear that there's some disconnect,” Sgroi said in an interview with Channel 13 Sports. “Finding out what the root cause is there and why they felt that that was the best decision for their schools is ultimately ... a pivotal moment for us.”

Asked what she believes is driving that disconnect, Sgroi pointed to schools feeling overlooked.

“I think there is a lack of feeling heard and feeling as if the NIAA, the board, whoever it may be, is not meeting them where they are and finding solutions that are best for their student athletes,” she said.

Sgroi has already met with principals and superintendents and plans to refocus the association's membership committee on serving existing schools, including surveying members about their concerns.

Competitive balance remains another major challenge, particularly the debate over whether public and private schools should compete separately.

Sgroi said Nevada's geography and relatively small membership complicate that discussion. The NIAA has approximately 125 member schools spread across the state.

“We have to look at the practicality of that in a state of our size geographically,” she said.

The association is also evaluating its competition structure as future realignment discussions approach. Sgroi emphasized that potential changes must work for entire regions and the state, rather than addressing individual schools' concerns in isolation.

New opportunities for Nevada athletes

Beyond football, the NIAA is expanding its athletic offerings.

Girls wrestling is officially a separately sanctioned sport this school year after several years of holding state championships. The association also plans to host its first lacrosse state championship in spring 2027, with interest from schools in Northern and Southern Nevada.

“That's fully on board, ready to go,” Sgroi said of lacrosse. “We'll have a state championship this year.”

Sgroi's appointment also marks a milestone for women in athletic leadership. She said she is one of only seven women serving as executive directors of state high school athletic associations nationwide.

“I hope that it just helps other women in the field realize that, hey, there is no end to this,” she said. “Like you can go as far as you would like.”

Still, Sgroi believes her legacy should ultimately be measured by what she accomplishes.

“I want to be judged by the things that I'm actually doing,” she said. “I want to be judged by the experiences that we're giving to student athletes.”