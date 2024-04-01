Las Vegas native becomes youngest ever to qualify for ADCC World Championships

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Helena Crevar sticks out in many ways. You can spot her from a mile away with her colorful rash guards, but her proficiency in Brazilian jiu-jitsu is what turns the most heads. She makes one of the hardest sports out there look easy, and the most impressive part is that she isn't even 18.

The 17-year-old jiu-jitsu phenom was back competing in her hometown, making the best of the best look ordinary.

"It feels amazing," Crevar said.

"I was born and raised in Las Vegas, so it's definitely great being back home competing, especially in such a big tournament like ADCC West Coast Trials."

Crevar started jiu-jitsu when she was eight years old when she took a class at a Las Vegas Athletic Club.

She liked the fact that the smaller person can beat a much bigger opponent, and after a few classes, she was hooked.

"​They had us like little kids just like wrestle each other without knowing anything, and I liked that," Crevar said. "I get to the mount and I was like, 'I like this.'"

With her win at the ADCC West Coast Trials, Crevar will become the youngest-ever competitor to qualify for the ADCC World Championships, one of the top jiu-jitsu competitions.

She recently moved to Austin, Texas, to train under John Danaher, one of the greatest jiu-jitsu coaches of all time.

He said her maturity is well beyond her years.

"When I actually saw her train at the gym, it quickly became apparent that she is a superb student," Danaher said. "She learns incredibly quickly. She immerses herself in study. She takes the sport as seriously as any of the professional athletes, and she was doing it since the age of 15, 16. On the ground, she can go with anyone in her weight division, in the world, even the top people and do extremely well."

Crevar said she hopes to inspire more girls to give jiu-jitsu a shot, whether it be for self-defense or for the sweet feeling of getting your hand raised.

"Being able to attack any part of the body and manipulate your opponent," Crevar said.

"It's really an amazing sport, especially for girls, and I'm really happy to see a lot more girls competing in jiu-jitsu."

Crevar will compete at the ADCC Worlds in August, which will be held inside T-Mobile Arena.