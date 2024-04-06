Las Vegas MMA fighter set to headline UFC Fight Night card

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday means fight night here in the valley and one of the main events has called Las Vegas home for some time.

Chris Curtis is one of the best middleweights in the world. But for someone who punches and kicks people for a living, he's also one of the kindest souls you'll meet in the fight game.

The No. 14-ranked Curtis is a master of violence with a record of 31 wins, 10 losses, and one no contest

That said, he could have followed in the footsteps of his parents and siblings, all of which are either business owners or in the medical field.

At one point, he even had aspirations to go to law school. However, it was that fighting spirit, even as a young kid, that led him out of school and into the Octagon.

"I remember when I was six and the Power Rangers were a thing still," Curtis said. "I remember that's all that mattered to me was watching people fight. One day I had to decide. Do I want to spend the rest of my life filling out paper work or do I want to go fight people? I went you know what, I'd rather go fight people."

This weekend, Curtis will be taking on Brendan Allen, who he beat in 2021 via TKO. But Curtis says he is pretending that fight never happened.

A fight is unpredictable and both main eventers say this will be a very different fight.

"Yeah. I lost to the guy," Allen said. "I was winning until I wasn't on that one. It is what it is. He caught me. I feel I'm better. I feel I was better then. I'm definitely better now. I'm just going to test that."

"For me, we didn't take the first fight to account at all," Curtis said. "I have to treat it like we never fought before. I think it's a fools errand to go in there and thinking oh, I've won once. It'll be the same or I already know what he's going to do. Like no. You never know that."

The main card for this UFC fight night is set for 3 p.m. PT.