Las Vegas locals set to announce some NFL Draft picks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Las Vegas locals, from high school students to teachers, will be on stage to announce NFL picks throughout the three days of the NFL Draft. Other fans of football with inspirational stories and organizations such as Make-A-Wish, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the National Gay Flag Football League will announce picks during round one, two, and three.

The following information about the announcers was from a press release sent by the NFL:

Day one NFL Draft special picks:

(Make-A-Wish) – Pick 5, New York Giants: Make-A-Wish recipient Sam Prince will have his wish granted when he joins Commissioner Goodell to announce his favorite team, the New York Giants, Round 1 pick. Earlier today, Sam learned that his wish would come true from New York Giants legend Eli Manning. An ESPN crew was on-hand to capture the big surprise for a feature that will air as part of the ESPN "My Wish" series in July. Sam, who has battled a heart condition, received a heart transplant and is doing much better. Sam is from North Caldwell, NJ. Local Youth Football Players – Pick 15, Philadelphia Eagles: Six local high school student-athletes from Bishop Gorman, Clark, Green Valley, Liberty, Moapa Valley and Shadow Ridge will join Commissioner Goodell on stage to announce the Philadelphia Eagles round one selection. There will also be six local high school student-athletes from Basic, Chaparral, Desert Oasis, Green Valley, Liberty and Spring Valley who will interact with NFL Prospects and receive a firsthand look at the Draft production as they participate in handing the prospect their New Era Draft cap upon being selected.



Day two NFL Draft special picks:



The Gadsden Family (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors [TAPS]) – Atlanta Falcons: The NFL's Salute to Service initiative looks to honor, empower and connect service members and military families. For this year's Draft, the NFL will highlight its partnership with TAPS, which offers compassionate care to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one. This year, the Gadsden's, a Gold Star family, will join Commissioner Goodell on stage in Round 2 to help make the team's selection. The night of the Draft Pick, April 29, is the same date that Second Lieutenant Gadsden was killed in Iraq.



(Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors [TAPS]) – Atlanta Falcons: The NFL's Salute to Service initiative looks to honor, empower and connect service members and military families. For this year's Draft, the NFL will highlight its partnership with TAPS, which offers compassionate care to all those grieving the loss of a military loved one. This year, the Gadsden's, a Gold Star family, will join Commissioner Goodell on stage in Round 2 to help make the team's selection. The night of the Draft Pick, April 29, is the same date that Second Lieutenant Gadsden was killed in Iraq. Joel Horton, Shigeo Iwamiya and Jodie Turner (National Gay Flag Football League [ NGFFL]) – Arizona Cardinals: As part of the NFL's ongoing work to embrace and uplift the LGBTQ+ community, representatives from the National Gay Flag Football League (NGFFL) will make the Cardinals pick. The NFL, the Cardinals, and several other NFL teams support the NGFFL. Last year, the Gay Bowl took place in Arizona. Joel serves on the National Gay Flag Football League Board of Directors, is a former commissioner for the Phoenix Gay Flag Football League, and plays on the Arizona Arsenal, one of the LGBTQ+ teams representing Phoenix. Shigeo is the current commissioner of the National Gay Flag Football League and Jodie serves on the National Gay Flag Football League Board of Directors and is part of the winningest program in the Women's+ Division and the overall NGFFL. The NGFFL supports LGBTQ+ Flag Football Leagues in 22 cities across North America and continues to build strong connections with many NFL teams across the country. The NGFFL's mission is to "foster and cultivate the self-respect of all LGBTQ+ people and promote respect, acceptance, and understanding from the larger community."



Day three NFL Draft special picks:

