LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Though there are 20 rounds in the MLB draft, Basic Academy shortstop Tate Southisene didn’t have to wait long to hear his name called at 22nd overall by the Atlanta Braves.

“You dream as a little kid playing in the World Series or being in the MLB, but you kind of skip past the fact that you have to get drafted first,” Southisene said. “Just this past year, it was definitely a goal of mine, and I was happy I was able to make it happen.”

Alex Eschelman spoke to Southisene to learn more about what this means to him.

Las Vegas locals get their shot in the big leagues after 2025 MLB Draft

Southisene is following in his family’s footsteps after his brother, Ty, was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the fourth round last year.

“I was able to play two years with my brothers, all four of us were on the same team, it was definitely fun,” Southisene said. “Seeing him go through the process definitely made my journey easier, for sure. People dream about being in the situation I'm in, so I’m very grateful for it all.”

Florida native Jamie Arnold also watched his dream become a reality after being drafted 11th overall by the Athletics.

“I couldn’t be more happy to have landed with the A’s; it’s a dream come true,” Arnold said. "I think I’m a competitor and in the end, they’re getting a dog and I’ll bring my best everyday, I’m super blessed to be in this situation and getting ready for this moment is just, I dreamed of this, so it’s awesome.”

Arnold is one of 19 players selected by the A’s, and 11 of them, including Arnold, are pitchers.

“We always kind of work under the premise of best available. We feel like we could use some depth on the pitching side in the organization, and there were a lot of pitchers up high that we liked and we thought were good guys to take a chance on,” said A’s Director of Scouting Eric Kubota.

Along with Southisene, three other Vegas natives were picked in the 2025 MLB Draft: Mason Neville (Basic), Hunter Alberini (Centennial) and Jacob Walsh (Desert Oasis).