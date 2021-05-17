Watch
Las Vegas Lights FC hiring stadium staff for upcoming season

Las Vegas Lights FC hiring for its upcoming season at Cashman Field.
Posted at 7:43 PM, May 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC will kick off their home opener at Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 against Tacoma Defiance.

Ahead of the home opener, the team says it is hiring for ushers, ticket takers and box office workers.

The team asks those interested to send their resume to TalkingSoccer@LasVegasLightsFC.com.

To see the Lights FC season schedule visit lasvegaslightsfc.com.

