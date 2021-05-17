Las Vegas Lights FC hiring stadium staff for upcoming season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC will kick off their home opener at Cashman Field at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 against Tacoma Defiance.

Ahead of the home opener, the team says it is hiring for ushers, ticket takers and box office workers.

The team asks those interested to send their resume to TalkingSoccer@LasVegasLightsFC.com.

To see the Lights FC season schedule visit lasvegaslightsfc.com.