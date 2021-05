LOS ANGELES (KTNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC took on LA Galaxy II in Southern California for their first game of the year.

Former U.S. Men's National Team captain, Steve Cherundolo, made his Lights FC coaching debut.

The game was the first for the team's new partnership with MLS club, LAFC.

The first half saw many opportunities missed by both sides, but following half-time LA Galaxy II came out strong with 5 goals in the second half.

The final score was Las Vegas 0 and LA 5.