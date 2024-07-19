Las Vegas Lights see success in 8-game winning streak

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Lights have been doing a lot of winning lately.

The team has already surpassed their win total from last year and are looking to build off the success with this new group of players.

The Lights are on a roll. They haven't lost a game since May. If the season ended today, they would be making their first playoff appearance in club history. That said, the team said they're still a work in progress and feel like they still have yet to hit their ceiling.

The Lights started off with three wins, seven losses and two ties, but since June hit, they've finally found their stride.

"All good things take time," said head coach Dennis Sanchez." The first part of the year was very much figuring out where the players are best suited, what's the right system and structure."

The Lights are on an eight-game undefeated streak and 27 points, which is already more than their point total from last year.

Not only that, but their last three games have all been clean sweeps.

The players have only been together for four months, but they say they knew they had a solid team from day one.

"There really hasn't been an 'I' mentality from anybody. It's been 'we' throughout," said player Genarro Nigro. "Even in the tough moments where the performances were coming and unfortunately the results weren't."

One of the players who has showed out during this stretch is Khori Bennett, who has scored six goals during this stretch and was named the USL Player of the Month for June.

Bennett said his success is a reflection of the team, and with 14 games left in the season, they can't let up now.

"We can get even better. We think we can hang with anyone in this league in this moment. I think we've shown as well we can hang with anyone, but we have to go out there and prove it," he said.