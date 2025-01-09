Las Vegas Lights hires new head coach in hopes of continuing team's success

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Lights FC announced a brand new head coach on Thursday in hopes of continuing the team's success.

Antonio Nocerino has a playing resume that features 247 appearances in Serie A – the Italian top division – for several clubs, including traditional powerhouses Juventus and AC Milan. He also has 15 caps for the Italian national team and finished his career with 55 appearances over two seasons for Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer.s

“Antonio is a well-respected figure in the world game with nearly two decades of playing experience at the very highest level, and we’re excited to welcome him to Las Vegas Lights FC,” said Sporting Director Gianleonardo Neglia.

As we create a player-first organization focused on growth, Antonio’s experience will be key in helping our players develop. After reaching the Western Conference Final in 2024, our aim is to establish ourselves as a consistent contender in the league, and we believe Antonio is the right person and coach to lead this team to its next step on the field.



The 39-year-old holds his UEFA Pro Coaching License and most recently served as Head Coach of Miami FC in the USL Championship.

The Italian originally debuted for his country in 2007, but he truly emerged with the national team in seasons in 2011 and 2012. He was part of the Italian team that finished as runners-up at EURO 2012, most notably scoring in the penalty shootout victory over England in the quarterfinals.

The Lights will open the season at home at Cashman Field on March 8 against the Tampa Bay Rowdies. For more information, including the full 2025 schedule, click here.