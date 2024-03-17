Las Vegas Lights fall to FC Tulsa in home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday night was Las Vegas' first glance of this new look Lights team have under new ownership and coaching. It obviously didn't go their way as they fall to FC Tulsa 3-1, but it was a tale of two halves.

If you base it off the second half, players and head coach Dennis Sanchez says there's still plenty of positives to take away from this game. Especially considering the fact that a lot of these players have not been in Las Vegas for that long.

The Lights didn't have the best start.

FC Tulsa would score two goals in the first half and the Lights weren't able to create much chances in their attacking third.

But the Lights turned it up in the second half by controlling possession, keeping FC Tulsa's chances to a minimum and eventually getting a goal from Riki Alba, who joined the team just this week.

Alba and head coach Dennis Sanchez says the team is still adjusting to one another, but despite the result, they felt the performance in the second half is a good sign.

"We speak the same language," Alba said. "Football is a language. Of course we will get better with time. For me, I've been in the game for a long time. I know that you just have to go step by step."

"​I told the guys to hold their head high," Sanchez said. "A lot of progress from last week. That's going to continue to be the case. I want to keep the spirit high. It's still very early. You can see that we're bringing in new players constantly. Those guys are coming in to make a difference. I think overall...yes we want too win every time we step onto the field, but there's been progress and steps forward from this week to last week."

The Lights will be back at home next Saturday at 5 p.m. when they take on El Paso Locomotive FC.

