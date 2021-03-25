Las Vegas Lights 2021 season tickets on sale

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — You can now get your season tickets for the Las Vegas Lights FC games.

The team is kicking things off with a game against the San Diego Loyal on May 29.

The home opener will be on June 5 against Tacoma.

Owner and CEO Brett Lashbrook says the team is excited to get back to playing.

"Last year was far from ideal. Not having fans, not having people in the stands singing and dancing and cheering, We're going to be about 20 months from live entertainment events and having fans cheering, drinking beer and kids running around and having a great time. We're really excited to finally have a stake in the ground and know that the first game is going to happen on June 5," said Brett Lashbrook, owner and CEO of the Las Vegas Lights FC.

Season tickets start at $200.