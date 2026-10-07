Las Vegas gears up to host College Football Playoff: What to know about events & traffic plans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The biggest game in college football is coming to Las Vegas, and we're getting a better idea of what that will entail.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners were presented with plans for the College Football Playoff and events surrounding the game. That was part of a hearing to grant or deny a special event preliminary approval application, which was passed unanimously.

Events are scheduled to run from Jan. 22 through Jan. 25, 2027, and they are outlined below.

CFP Fan Central

This is a free, interactive event at the Las Vegas Convention Center in the West Hall.

It will be open from:



Friday, Jan. 22 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Event organizers anticipate about 30,000 people will visit CFP Fan Central over the course of the weekend.

AT&T Playoff Playlist Live

This is a music festival concert series scheduled for Jan. 23 and Jan. 24 at Grand Prix Plaza.

"We're still finalizing the time, but we expect it to begin roughly about 5 to 6 p.m. It typically occurs for about four to five hours," said Bryon Hatch, chief operating officer for the College Football Playoff. "We may open it a little bit earlier this year, because we may have sponsor activations and other fan activities that fans can be a part of. So, I think we're going to target 3 p.m."

This event is free, but you will need a QR code to get in.

"To help us manage crowd control, attendees must download the CFP app beforehand and register for the concerts," Hatch explained. "The QR code has to be provided upon entry. So, that services as, essentially, your ticket for admission. There's a separate QR code for each day."

CFP Trophy Trot

There will be a 5K, 10K, and a 1-Mile Fun Run on Sunday, Jan. 24.

Runners will hit the Las Vegas Strip that morning, typically around 8:30 to 9 a.m., to run courses between Mandalay Bay and the Welcome To Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Registration for those events runs between $40 to $50.

Taste Of The CFP

According to Hatch, this event highlights local restaurants, caterers, and chefs who have the opportunity to cook for fans in attendance.

The event will be on Sunday, Jan. 24 at Soleia at the Vanderpump Hotel.

You will need a ticket for this event, which is expected to kick off around 5 or 6 p.m. and last three to four hours. Event organizers are expecting about 1,000 people to attend.

All-State Championship Tailgate

This event will be on game day outside Allegiant Stadium in Lots A, B, and C. You will need a ticket to the game in order to go.

The fun kicks off at 10 a.m.

"At our championship tailgate event, we typically have musical acts. We would end with a national A-List performer. And then, we have pep rallies, performances by the bands, the spirit squad, and other sponsor activations for fans to be a part of," Hatch said. "Estimated attendance is about 35,000."

2027 CFP National Championship

Game time is 4:30 p.m. and gates will open at 1:30 p.m.

Event organizers are expecting about 65,000 people to attend.

Traffic Plans

CFP staff also outlined traffic plans for the big week saying that around Allegiant Stadium, the closures will be similar to what you see during Raiders events.

"Some of the closures may happen a little bit earlier, because we have to plan for our championship tailgate," Hatch said. "We have to make sure that's a safe, secure area as well as for our vendors and contractors that are setting up and during the tear-out phase as well, the load-out phase."

You can see the map and timelines of closures near Allegiant Stadium below.

College Football Playoff

Over at Grand Prix Plaza, no streets will be closed entirely. Instead, organizers are planning on building a temporary crosswalk to be used on Koval Lane to allow pedestrians to get between paid parking and Gate C.

College Football Playoff

Impact On Local Education, Small Businesses

It has taken years of planning to get to this point. On Jan. 24, 2025, the College Football Playoff organization announced that Las Vegas would host the national championship in 2027.

"College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news," Rich Clark, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said in a statement at the time.

"Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion. I can't think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027."

CFP staff did two site surveys in 2025 to "get a lay of the land" and figure out what venues would be appropriate for the different events. Once 2026 hit, the group began conducting monthly site visits.

Another part of the planning process has been finding ways to give back to the community. In 2025, the CFP Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports Pre-K to 12th-grade education and teachers, began working with the Clark County School District.

"And so, our objectives are to improve reading proficiency for those with dyslexia and other reading obstacles," Hatch said. "We want to improve teacher retention and wellness across the school district through recognition programs and classroom resources, and our goal is to make a tangible impact at every school in the district."

The foundation is running several programs, including funding a reading intervention program called WISE for three years, recognizing teachers at a minimum of 50 schools in two years, and hosting an educator summit on Jan. 23.

"We're [also] going to conduct a day of service program where designated Clark County schools receive resources that aid teachers in the classroom," Hatch said. "Our overall impact is estimated to be more than $4 million as part of this particular program."

When it comes to small businesses, the Las Vegas Host Committee launched the local supplier program in August 2026. Since then, more than 220 local businesses have joined the program for the chance to work CFP events.

"Those businesses represent everything from florists to food providers, from contractors to carpenters, and all of those businesses will have an opportunity to compete for the various contracts that are awarded to support all of the events that are taking place," said Brian Yost, executive director of the 2027 CFP Las Vegas Host Committee. "Additionally, we will have a volunteer portal. The events that Byron detailed will require over 800 volunteers across a variety of functions, and it's a great way for someone who wants to represent that tremendous Las Vegas hospitality to be part of the program without having a ticket to the game."

What's Next?

There are still some loose ends that need to be tied up ahead of the big event.

CFP staff will continue their monthly site visits, and they are planning a press conference for Nov. 12 to announce more details.

"I talked a lot about entertainment that we have planned," Hatch said. "One of the key things on that press conference is that we will announce the acts and the talent that will be performing at those various events."

On Jan. 4-5, the final four teams that remain in the running for the national championship will conduct a site visit in Las Vegas.

"They come to scout out the land. In the event that they win their semifinal game, they will know what hotel they will stay in, the practice sites, as well as the various places and locations that the teams will be at the stadium, as well," Hatch explained.

Event builds and load-in could start as early as Jan. 15, but CFP staff and planning partners will officially be fully on-site on Jan. 18.

"The College Football National Championship is an iconic event in this country. We are very excited to be able to host it," said Steve Hill, chief executive officer and president of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "Rich Clark, who's the Executive Director, has a goal every year of the game, this year, exceeding the bar that has been set the prior year. I've said this to Rich, both privately and publicly, our goal at the end of this game is for him to need a new goal, to feel like there is no way that the next city who is going to host this game is going to be able to raise the bar past the one that we set this January."

It's a goal that commissioners got behind.

"It's too bad we can't just approve that every four or five years, we'll just give you one permit and you can just do it every four or five years," Commissioner Jim Gibson said. "Just come back and do the very same thing you're going to do."