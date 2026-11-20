HENDERSON (KTNV) — Professional women's hockey has arrived in Las Vegas, and fans got their first look Thursday at the Vegas Vanguards as training camp got underway at America First Center.

Fans had their first chance to see the Vanguards hit the practice ice Thursday morning, with the team's first preseason contest just days away.

The Vanguards won't have much opportunity to practice together before that first preseason game on Sunday. Head coach Kim Weiss said it was a priority for the franchise to bring in players who understand what it takes to win so the Vanguards can be competitive right out of the gate.

WATCH | Vanguards open first training camp

Vanguards open inaugural training camp

"We know they're going to set the standard every day. Winning doesn't happen in May and June, it happens now," Weiss said.

With day one of training camp in the books, there's a lot for these players to learn in a very short window.

"We're going to pick up speed as we go," said Vanguards defenseman Erin Ambrose. "It's a short training camp, but it's a long training camp, so kind of finding that balance so that we're all kind of meshing together as best we can."

The expectation for the Vanguards will be to pick up these systems fast, and Weiss said how players adapt to that learning curve will also factor into the coaching staff's evaluations.

"They know that that's the expectation," Weiss stated during her post-practice press conference. "They want to rise to that challenge and pick up those systems and by the end of the skate or the end of tomorrow they're executing them."

The players aren't just learning a new system — they're learning how to play under a new head coach. Two things have already stood out about Weiss: her quick wit and her expectations for excellence.

"She's got a lot of one-liners, keeps it interesting, keeps you on your toes," said Vanguards goaltender Nicole Hensley.

"She commands excellence. That's one of the things that I noticed first when I had a phone call with her," Ambrose said.

The Vanguards open their inaugural season December 6th at T-Mobile Arena against Detroit.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.