Las Vegas City Council recognizes UNLV Lady Rebels for championship season

Clark County Government Center
Las Vegas City Council recognizes UNLV Lady Rebels
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 05, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, the Las Vegas City Council will recognize the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team for its mountain west regular season and tournament championships at the city council meeting on Wednesday.

The press release says Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will recognize the Lady Rebels and Coach Lindy La Rocque for a season that saw the team go 26-7 and win both the Mountain West regular season and tournament championships and compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The city council will also recognize more people at the meeting, which can be watched here.

