Las Vegas City Council recognizes UNLV Lady Rebels for championship season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a press release, the Las Vegas City Council will recognize the UNLV Lady Rebels basketball team for its mountain west regular season and tournament championships at the city council meeting on Wednesday.

Champs in the house at today’s #ClarkCounty Commission meeting! The @UNLVLadyRebels were recognized for their @MountainWest regular season and tournament titles and first trip to @MarchMadnessWBB in 20 years. Great group of women representing Las #Vegas on and off the court! 🏀 pic.twitter.com/PHScUPfwkp — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 5, 2022

The press release says Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will recognize the Lady Rebels and Coach Lindy La Rocque for a season that saw the team go 26-7 and win both the Mountain West regular season and tournament championships and compete in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 20 years.

The city council will also recognize more people at the meeting, which can be watched here.