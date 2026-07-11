LAS VEGAS — L.J. and Xander Mercurius have spent years pushing each other on baseball fields across Las Vegas. This summer, that brotherly bond carried them to the top of college baseball.

The former Southern Nevada standouts helped Oklahoma capture the College World Series title, capping a season they'll never forget — not just because they won a national championship, but because they did it together.

WATCH | Las Vegas brothers reflect on College World Series, sacrifices ahead of draft

Las Vegas brothers reflect on College World Series title, family sacrifices as MLB Draft looms

"I think it was very special," L.J. Mercurius said. "Not very many people get to play college baseball and then play college baseball with your brother. It's something we'll remember forever."

For younger brother Xander, sharing the moment with family made it even more meaningful.

"It was the best thing in the world because he's my big brother," Xander said. "My mom's there, my dad's there ... it was just a family affair, and it was just a great place to do it in Omaha."

The championship celebration became one of the defining moments of the season.

After leaving the game in the eighth inning, L.J. watched the final moments unfold before sprinting toward the championship dog pile.

"I don't run very fast ... but I was probably the fastest anybody has ever seen me move," he said.

The brothers also went viral during the College World Series when cameras caught L.J. reading a book in the dugout while Xander pitched. L.J. said it wasn't for entertainment — it was to settle his nerves.

"I was just super nervous," L.J. said. "I was kind of just reading that book to help calm my nerves ... and just pray to God to help Xander and keep him mentally and physically strong."

Both brothers credit their success to far more than talent, pointing instead to the Las Vegas baseball community that helped raise them.

"Without the Vegas community as a whole, honestly, I don't think we're here today," L.J. said. "It really took a village to raise me and Xander."

Their parents made countless sacrifices along the way, something the brothers said they understand more now than they did growing up.

"They made sure that we found a way to have it," L.J. said. "They're just super proud."

The celebration may not be over for long. L.J. is expected to hear his name called during this weekend's MLB Draft.

"I kind of look at it as just the next step in the right direction to hopefully being a major leaguer," he said.