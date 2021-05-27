Las Vegas Bowl to be played Dec.30 at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will be played on Dec. 30 at 7:30 p.m. PT at Allegiant Stadium. This year’s game will be televised on ESPN and feature a team from the Pac-12 Conference against a team from the Big Ten Conference.

“Playing so close to New Year’s Day for the first time is a great way to highlight our new home at Allegiant Stadium in the Entertainment Capital of the World," said John Saccenti, executive director of the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. “New Year’s Eve is a marquee holiday in Las Vegas, and what better way to kick off the celebration than a sensational bowl game.”

Saccenti added: “Our entire community looks forward to bringing a Big Ten team here this December and then an SEC representative next year as part of our new rotating matchup to take on the Pac-12.”

The annual college football postseason event features an alignment of three top conferences that feature 40 powerhouse brands spanning the nation. The Pac-12 will face a team from the Big Ten in 2021, ’23 and ’25 and a team from the Southeastern Conference in 2022 and ’24.

Tickets go on sale July 1. Visit here to purchase and for more information.

This will mark the first time a Las Vegas Bowl game is played after Christmas. Last year’s event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The most recent game was played on Dec. 21, 2019, and saw Washington cruise to a 38-7 win over No. 19 Boise State in the final year played at Sam Boyd Stadium.

The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN

