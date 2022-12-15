Las Vegas Bowl festivities kick off at the Fremont Street Experience

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Bowl week officially starts this week, and the teams got a Las Vegas-style welcome at the Fremont Street Experience.

This year's game features the Florida Gators and the Oregon State Beavers.

This is the first time Florida and Oregon State will compete against each other in football.

Officials with the Las Vegas Bowl say they want to ensure they have a great time in Vegas.

"Once the players get here, once the coaches get here, even though we are tired, we get that little boost of energy knowing that we're now putting on a show and showcasing our great destination," Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti said.

Las Vegas Bowl Executive Director John Saccenti says his goal is to show the players, coaches, and families what else the valley has to offer, but that didn't stop him from giving them the full course Vegas experience.

"We did at Spago on the water at the Bellagio, and the coaches came up and said, 'we've done coaches dinners before, but we've been in a back private room at a steakhouse. this is unbelievable,'" Saccenti said.

The players will be out in the community participating in charity events tomorrow.

Then, a pep rally on Friday.

Saccenti says he is ready for kickoff, but is also ready to smell the roses after.

I"m excited for a great game," Saccenti said. "I want to see a real close one. I'm more excited to finish the game, have my steak, my glass of wine and get some sleep."

The Las Vegas Bowl game will kick off at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.