Las Vegas Bowl brings fans from all over together

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the first time since 1977, USC and Texas A&M take the field to play each other in the Las Vegas Bowl. However, it's the first time Vegas native Jayden Maiava plays as a Trojan in front of his hometown.

"He's got a really good arm, but I like the fact that he can use his feet as well," said Utah native and Trojan fan Joe Hernandez.

Another fan from Maryland raved about watching Maiava, saying, " What an honor it is to be able to come back and put on a show for his hometown. I can't imagine that achievement."

The USC quarterback is currently a redshirt sophomore on the team.

