Las Vegas Ballpark hosting Prep Baseball Report Nevada State tournament

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Ballpark is hosting the Prep Baseball Report Nevada State tournament and championship game, presented by STITCHED on May 29 and 31.

The Nevada baseball community event was created to provide an opportunity for the prep players in Nevada to earn the ultimate prize in a coveted State Championship.

The tournament highlights the top teams in Nevada at the high school level.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will support the 2021 Little League Nevada State Champion and the next generation of baseball players to represent our state at the Little League West Region Tournament in San Bernardino this Summer.

Limited in-person viewing is available. Tickets start at $10 per person and can be purchased in pods of two or four on TicketMaster.

