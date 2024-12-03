Do you have what it takes to be the next national anthem singer for the 2025 Aviators season?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Can you hit it out of the ballpark with your vocals for the Las Vegas Aviators?

Get warmed up for the chance to perform the national anthem for the 2025 Aviators season at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

The ballpark is looking for locals to audition with an A Capella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner. Your window to submit your video is from Dec. 13 through Dec. 27.

To be considered for the next national anthem singer, you have to:



Submit a video singing an A Capella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner

Provide name, phone number and email

Say whether you've performed the National Anthem at the Ballpark previously

There is no age requirement for this opportunity. Those who have performed the Star-Spangled Banner in previous years will still need to submit a performance.

The Las Vegas Aviators game entertainment department will review all submissions and reach out to selected finalists by email to schedule final in-person auditions on Jan. 28 and 29, 2025, at the Ballpark.

Submit those requirements to anthem@aviatorslv.com