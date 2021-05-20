Watch
Las Vegas Aviators update mask guidelines

Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of the Las Vegas Ballpark in Summerlin as seen in Feb. 2021
The Las Vegas Aviators play at the Las Vegas Ballpark located near Downtown Summerlin
Posted at 2:54 PM, May 20, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators have updated their mask guidelines following the Centers for Disease Control's recent announcement.

If you plan on attending a game this weekend, masks will no longer be required if you are full vaccinated. Fans who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Seating for the games are still being sold in pods of 2 or 4 for the final 6 games.

More information on the guidelines can be found below:

Las Vegas Ballpark will go to 100% capacity for games starting in June.

