Las Vegas Aviators update mask guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators have updated their mask guidelines following the Centers for Disease Control's recent announcement.

If you plan on attending a game this weekend, masks will no longer be required if you are full vaccinated. Fans who are not fully vaccinated must continue to wear a mask unless they are eating or drinking.

Seating for the games are still being sold in pods of 2 or 4 for the final 6 games.

More information on the guidelines can be found below:

Las Vegas Ballpark will go to 100% capacity for games starting in June.