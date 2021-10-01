Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols

RENO (KTNV) — Tonight’s Las Vegas Aviators and Reno Aces game has been canceled due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement from the Aces.

In the statement sent to 13 Action News, the team says the cancellation will " allow for additional testing and contact tracing. The time will allow for the results of additional testing to become available and determine the next steps for the remainder of the season. We are adhering to Minor League Baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts. Further updates will be provided as available."

The team says fans who purchased tickets to tonight’s game can use those tickets for either of the remaining two games in this series.

Tomorrow’s game will remain as scheduled, with a 4:05 p.m. first pitch from Greater Nevada Field in Reno..