Las Vegas Aviators host intrastate rival Reno Aces and Tacoma Rainiers in 12-game homestand

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in the opener of a six-game series on June 10 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

The third homestand will feature a season-long 12 games against the Aces (Thursday-Tuesday, June 10-15) and the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, in a six-game series from June 17-22. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the two 12:05 p.m. matinee contests on Sunday, June 13 and June 20 (Father’s Day). Triple-A West will have a league-wide off day on Wednesday, June 16.

Two games on the homestand will be broadcast live on YurView on Cox Channel 14 and 1014 in high-definition. The televised games are Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, June 19. YurView will broadcast 10 games live during the 2021 campaign.

The Aviators, 15-14, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a season-long 12-game road trip this afternoon against the Albuquerque Isotopes, Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

The 2021 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Thursday-Tuesday and off days on Wednesday for a total of 120 games (60-home; 60-away).

The Aviators are in their 39th season of professional baseball in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being the longest enduring franchise in the history of professional sports in the state of Nevada.