Las Vegas Aviators drop season opener to Reno Aces

March 30 - Saturday's game has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for a double-header on May 1. The windbreaker promotion that was scheduled for tonight will be moved to the Aug. 17 game against the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

🚨 Tonight's Las Vegas Aviators vs Reno Aces game has been postponed due to inclement weather. 🌧️



Rescheduled for a double-header on Wed, May 1.

Don't miss the series finale tomorrow (Easter Sunday) at 12:05 pm! ⚾️



Tickets purchased for today can be exchanged at the box office — Las Vegas Aviators (@AviatorsLV) March 30, 2024

March 29 - Major League Baseball celebrated Opening Day on Thursday. On Friday, it was the Las Vegas Aviators' turn to kick off their season against their in-state rival, the Reno Aces.

Although the Oakland A's move to Las Vegas has been all the buzz here in town, this team has been for awhile and the excitement is still at an all-time high.

The smell of hot dogs and the sound of dingers are back in Las Vegas. The Aviators dropped their season opener 4-2 but fans say no matter the result, they are just glad America's Pasttime is back.

"This is the greatest ballpark ever. I'm from Minnesota and this beats the Twins ballpark, I think," one fan told me.

This will be the 41st season the team will be in the valley. But soon, another team will be joining them.

The Oakland A's are expected to move to Las Vegas in 2028 and some Aviators fans say they're ready to embrace them.

"I love it. I've been going to A's games since 1966. I've seen perfect games thrown. I've seen all the great players. All the great Orioles teams. All the great Yankees teams. But the fans, they don't support it," another fan said.

"I'm excited. I'm a little torn. I'm a Red Sox fan at heart. But now, I have two different teams. I finally have a home team I have to root for when the Red Sox aren't playing."

The Aviators' series with the Aces will run through Sunday. First pitch for Saturday's game is set for 7:05 p.m.