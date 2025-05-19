LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators beat El Paso 14-4 on Sunday to remain on the top of the Pacific Coast League West.

Alex Eschelman spoke to some of the fans in the crowd, enjoying a spring Sunday at the ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators bringing locals to the ballpark

"We've got some really good hitters and batters right now and then our defense means a lot," one local fan said.

The Aviators go on the road next to Texas and face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys starting on Wednesday.