Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Las Vegas Aviators bringing locals to the ballpark

The Aviators beat El Paso 14-4 on Sunday at home, continuing to sit at the top of the PCL West.
Las Vegas Aviators bringing locals to the ballpark
KTNV
Las Vegas Aviators bringing locals to the ballpark
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators beat El Paso 14-4 on Sunday to remain on the top of the Pacific Coast League West.

Alex Eschelman spoke to some of the fans in the crowd, enjoying a spring Sunday at the ballpark.

Las Vegas Aviators bringing locals to the ballpark

"We've got some really good hitters and batters right now and then our defense means a lot," one local fan said.

The Aviators go on the road next to Texas and face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys starting on Wednesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.26.31 PM.png

Nick Walters

Nick Walters

Senior Sports Reporter

Alex Eschelman

Alex Eschelman

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Taylor Rocha

Taylor Rocha

Sports Multimedia Journalist

Rochelle Richards

Rochelle Richards, senior sports producer

Rochelle Richards

Senior Sports Producer