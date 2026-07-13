Las Vegas area natives, UNLV standouts among selections in 2026 MLB Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A handful of Las Vegas valley natives and UNLV standouts saw a dream become reality this weekend after being selected in the 2026 MLB draft.

Andruw Giles of Basic Academy in Henderson was the first local athlete to hear his name called when the Pittsburgh Pirates selected him in the fourth round with the 108th overall pick.

The 18-year-old outfielder was committed to the University of Oregon. Prep Baseball Report had Giles as the No. 2 recruit in Nevada for the class of 2026.

With their 4th-round pick (No. 108 overall), the @Pirates select Basic (NV) outfielder Andruw Giles, No. 157 on the Top 250 Draft prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/XWNTXiKgPC pic.twitter.com/vFyahOrl8E — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 11, 2026

In the next round, Faith Lutheran High School graduate LJ Mercurius was taken by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fifth round with the 148th overall pick.

The right-handed pitcher played this past season for the University of Oklahoma, helping lead the Sooners to the national championship after earning the win against North Carolina in the deciding game.

Before Oklahoma, Mercurius played two seasons for UNLV. Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 1 right-handed pitcher in Nevada in the 2023 class.

WATCH | Taylor Rocha caught up with the Mercurius brothers, who reflected on the College World Series title ahead of the draft:

Las Vegas brothers reflect on College World Series title, family sacrifices as MLB Draft looms

In the seventh round, Brady Ballinger from Green Valley High School was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the 216th overall pick.

After one season at the College of Southern Nevada, Ballinger transferred to the University of Kansas, where he played in the outfield and at first base.

Coming out of high school, he was ranked as the No. 4 first baseman in Nevada and the No. 51 overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game in 2023.

Lawrence → Detroit



Brady Ballinger has been selected in the 7th round by the @tigers! #RockChalk x @brady_ballinger pic.twitter.com/EuDGfU1Wy2 — Kansas Baseball (@KUBaseball) July 12, 2026

Five UNLV players were also selected in the draft:

