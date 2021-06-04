Wilson has 30 points, 13 rebounds to help Aces beat Liberty

NEW YORK (AP) — A'ja Wilson had 30 points and 13 rebounds and the Las Vegas Aces used a late run to beat the New York Liberty 94-82.
The Aces led 80-79 with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter after New York had rallied from a 19-point first-half deficit.
After a timeout, Las Vegas took over.
Wilson hit a basket and then got to the line for two more points.
While she was on the foul line, Liz Cambage was called for a technical foul and New York converted the free throw.
That was the team's only point until Betnijah Laney hit a jumper with 8.3 seconds left and the game well out of reach as Las Vegas had scored 14 of 15 to take command.
𝟮𝗡𝗗 𝗔𝗟𝗟-𝗧𝗜𝗠𝗘 𝗖𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗜𝗡𝗦— Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) June 4, 2021
With tonight’s win against the Liberty, the big guy moves into 2nd all-time in career wins!#ALLIN ♦️♠️ pic.twitter.com/8hDK8HFzmt