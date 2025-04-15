Welcome to Las Vegas! Aces draft Aaliyah Nye and Harmoni Turner

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces Headquarters was sounding with cheers and high fives throughout the building on Monday evening in Henderson after the team drafted Aaliyah Nye and Harmoni Turner in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

“They’re two very good players, but more importantly, they’re great people," Aces President Nikki Fargas said.

Nye, a guard and forward from the University of Alabama, lead the SEC in three-point percentage two out of the last three seasons averaging 45.5%.

“Her ability to shoot the three and stretch the defense, that’s really what attracted her to us," Fargas said. "This is a young lady who also comes from a program that has shown that they know how to win.”

Turner, a guard from Harvard University, also knows a thing or two about winning after earning the 2025 Ivy League Player of the Year award.

“She’s a three-level scorer," Fargas said. "She has the speed, the athleticism and she has the court vision that you want to see in a point guard.”

Though the two comes from different collegiate backgrounds, Nye and Turner have one thing in common.

“The one thing that you want everyday is a competitor and that’s what we’ve been able to go and get," Fargas said.

The Aces begin their season against the Dallas Wings on the road for their first preseason game of the year on Friday, May 2.

