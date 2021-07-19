Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young joins Team USA 3x3 at Tokyo Olympics

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young will reportedly join the U.S. Olympic 3x3 Women's Basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Las Vegas Aces announced Young's travel plans after USA Basketball reported she was added in place of Katie Lou Samuelson, due to health and safety protocols.

Young has averaged 12.6 points through 21 games of the current WNBA season.

The 3x3 basketball preliminary round will start on July 24.