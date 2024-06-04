Tiffany Hayes joins Las Vegas Aces, practicing with team at Aces HQ

The Las Vegas Aces are six games into their season as the defending champs with a record of 4-2. That might be a winning record but the team says that's certainly not up to their standard.

They've got some help on the way with 2017 All-Star Tiffany Hayes joining the team.

The Aces have been short-handed since the beginning of the season, with Chelsea Gray and Kierstan Bell both out with injuries.

On Friday, Hayes announced she is coming out of retirement and will be a crucial depth piece for the team.

The players are excited she's here to stay.

"It's just another dog in the kettle honestly," Aces forward A'ja Wilson said. "I couldn't stand playing against Tiff. But now that she's in the locker room, I love her to death. She just brings so much tenacity and fire to her system."

Last year, Hayes started every game for the Connecticut Sun but she spent most of her career with the Atlanta Dream.

During her career, she has averaged 13.6 points per game and is known for being aggressive on both sides of the floor.

Hayes says she's thrilled to be back playing with the defending champs.

"This is just an opportunity for me to play with an organization that I think is a great organization," Hayes said. "I'm getting here and already getting that feeling, which is great. I'm just excited to experience it, give everything that I have to help them win another one."

The Aces will play their first game of the Commissioners Cup on the road when they take on the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.