Star guard Jewell Loyd looks to add to the Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Aces fan-favorite point guard Kelsey Plum was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. However, as the saying goes, “when one door closes, another one opens,” as the two-time world champions acquired another star, Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd.

“I’m super excited to be apart of an organization with a winning culture, I have family in Vegas as well, it’s just the right place for me right now,” Loyd said.

The 2015 first-overall WNBA Draft pick has a stacked resume from her time in the league including two WNBA Championships, six All-Star appearances and two Olympic Gold Medals, crossing paths with Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, Kelsey Plum and A’ja Wilson on Team U.S.A.

"I know this team really well, they’re friends of mine,” Loyd said.

“It’s not too often you get to play with your friends, I think the way they play fits exactly with how I want to play — fast, quick, and you’re able to just be yourself, so knowing that we already have a relationship off of the court is definitely going to elevate our relationship on the court.”

Loyd has connections to Vegas that go beyond her family and the players.

“We joked about when I was the head coach at UCLA and Jewell didn’t come play for me,” Aces President Nikki Fargas laughed and said. “She already told me no once and I said you’re not telling me no again, so Jewell definitely is a coach’s dream, not only is she going to bring the work ethic, but you’re also going to have someone who thinks the game like a head coach would.”

Though she already sits in top three all-time in points and assists for the Storm, Loyd says she is just getting started.

“I feel like the next 10 years of my life is going to be my best,” Loyd said. "I’m ready to get to work and share my gifts with you guys with the team, with the fans, with the city and continue to build on what they already have going on there.”

Through this trade, the Aces also received the 13th pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft in April.

