Special Olympics Nevada, Las Vegas Aces and Channel 13 team up for inclusive field day at Harmon Elementary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At Harley Harmon Elementary School, the first lessons of the year weren’t all taught from textbooks. Instead, more than 100 third graders spent Friday afternoon learning about inclusion through a surprise field day hosted by Special Olympics Nevada, the Las Vegas Aces and Channel 13.

The event, part of Special Olympics Nevada’s Unified Champion Schools program, introduced students to basketball drills, fitness games and other inclusive activities designed to foster friendship and teamwork. Channel 13 also presented a $2,000 donation to support the nonprofit’s statewide programs.

“For us at Special Olympics, we are always looking for opportunities to partner with students without disabilities, because they really are the change agent for the program,” said Terrence Thornton, president and CEO of Special Olympics Nevada.

Principal Ms. Casillas said inclusion at Harmon is deeply personal. As the mother of a son with a disability, she has dedicated her career to shaping a school where every child feels welcome.

“I thought I was gonna have a child and teach him about the world, but I’ve had to teach the world about my child,” Casillas said. “That’s shaped the way I lead this school.”

She is joined in that mission by office specialist Krista Roszelle, whose son Jake has been part of Special Olympics since childhood. Roszelle said programs like Unified Champion Schools are vital in giving students confidence and visibility.

KTNV Krista Roszelle and her son Jake

“We want to make sure other students in our community have the same opportunity that my son did,” Roszelle said. “No one should feel left out. Every school should have this happening.”

Jake attended the event and spoke to students about the importance of inclusion.

“It means a lot because we just show all these kids what inclusion means — and why we need it everywhere we go, even outside of school,” Jake said. “Everyone has a voice. And everyone should be included no matter what race, gender, or ability you have.”

The Las Vegas Aces also brought star power to the day, with staff and mascot BUCKET$ leading activities and encouraging the young athletes. Aces President Nikki Fargas said the message of inclusion connects directly to the team’s mission.

KTNV BUCKET$, Las Vegas Aces

“Everyone wants to feel valued,” Fargas said. “And when you create a safe, inclusive environment, that’s when young people really thrive.”

For Harmon Elementary, the hope is that lessons learned during the field day will extend beyond the school walls. As Casillas put it, “Our goal is to create an environment where every student feels included — and that’s the legacy we want to build.”