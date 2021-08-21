Watch
Owner of WNBA's Aces connects franchise's past to present

AP
This photo provided by Sylvia Crawley Spann, shows former WNBA player Sylvia Crawley Spann and her husband Brian, seated bottom right, celebrating their wedding with Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball team owner Mark Davis, standing at center, and other former members of the franchise and their guests at a restaurant in Las Vegas on May 29, 2021. Mark Davis has already left his imprint on the Las Vegas Aces franchise in his first year as the team's owner, connecting it's past to the present. Davis has been inviting back alums of the franchise dating to its time in Utah and San Antonio. (Sylvia Crawley Spann via AP)
Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 21, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Davis has already left his imprint on the Las Vegas Aces in his first year as the team's owner.

He's connecting the team's past to the present.

He saw firsthand how much his father, Al Davis, cared for former Raiders players by starting the first alumni program in the NFL.

Mark Davis wants to bring a similar program to the Aces.

He has been inviting back alums of the franchise dating to its time in Utah and San Antonio.

Says Davis: "It was my intention to go back the 25 years and let those women know we remember them."

