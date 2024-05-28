Las Vegas Aces set to face Minnesota Lynx in first game of three-game road trip

​The Las Vegas Aces have a big test this week when they go on the road to Minnesota to take on the Lynx on their first road trip of the season.

The Lynx have had a great start to the season at 4-1 — and have been one of the most efficient teams in the league so far.

Minnesota currently leads the WNBA in field goal percentage, three-point percentage, and steals.

That's not to say the Aces haven't looked like the Aces, but head coach Becky Hammon says there's still a whole level this team can get to, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

"The execution hasn't been there," Hammon said. "It was, for most of the game in Indiana, I would say three out of four quarters, it was there ... so we're building. We want to get to 40 minutes of it. I think they're really starting to understand what it's going to take to win games this year. I think all the teams got better."

Much of the offensive power for the Lynx comes from Napheesa Collier and Kayla McBride.

Aces forward Alysha Clark says when you are dealing with players as good as the Lynx, it's all about defense.

"With great players like that, you just make their looks tough," Clark said. "They're going to hit shots and that's a part of the game, but you just want to make sure that they're having to work for everything and making their looks tough."

​Wednesday's away game against the Lynx is set for 5 p.m. local time.