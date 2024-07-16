Las Vegas Aces set to face Chicago Sky at home on Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The defending back-to-back champs are coming into Tuesday's game as one of the most red-hot teams in the WNBA.

The Las Vegas Aces have won four straight and 10 of their last 11 ever since Chelsea Gray returned to the lineup.

Most recently, they overcame a double-digit deficit to beat the Washington Mystics on the road 89-77, thanks to that number one-ranked offense.

However, A'ja Wilson says their success has been more mental than the X's and O's.

"It's just our mindset, our want to," Wilson said. "I feel like we just out in a lull. We came out of a very, very, very long road trip, so you kind of get in those moments, especially around All-Star break. You don't want to check out and I feel like sometimes we gave into fatigue a little bit in the beginning."

The last time the Aces went up against Chicago, they won 95-83 on the road.

Right now, Las Vegas is the 14.5-point favorite, but head coach Becky Hammon says even on this streak, they have areas they need to get better at.

That said, she thinks the team is continuing to make strides.

"We're still a work in progress," Hammon said. "I still think there's so many things that we can get better at and improve on. This group is battle-tested together. They know how to dig out of a hole. I would like to to not be in the hole to begin with, but they do have a resilient spirit about them."

Tip-off is set for Tuesday at 7 p.m.