Las Vegas Aces Partner with local nonprofit to host free heart screening event for young athletes

HENDERSON — Local nonprofit Vegas for Athletes hosted its first heart screening event of the year Saturday morning, providing free heart screenings for young athletes at the Las Vegas Aces Practice Facility.

The event aimed to raise awareness about heart health and the importance of early detection of heart conditions, which can prevent sudden cardiac arrest—the leading cause of death among young athletes.

The organization, now officially established as a Nevada-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is working to make heart screenings a standard practice for young athletes.

"Vegas for Athletes is more than just a nonprofit—it's a movement," said Troy Roques, Executive Director of Vegas for Athletes. "We are committed to protecting the hearts of our student-athletes, educating communities about heart health, and safeguarding the next generation of champions."

The event was inspired by the personal experience of 18-year-old CJ Henly, who collapsed in his English class two months ago after his heart stopped. The Coronado High School football player spent two weeks in a medically induced coma and is now sharing his story to encourage others to undergo heart screenings.

“My body started leaning forward. I couldn’t really yell for help. I went to the side, and I was on the floor,” Henly recalled. “The hard thing is that I can’t play sports right now,” he added.

Henly’s mother, Danielle Henly, reflected on the emotional toll of the experience, noting, “It’s definitely emotional because I can’t get the image out of my head of him on the floor at school. It’s always just a constant worry.” She urged others to recognize that heart conditions can affect anyone, saying, “You sit around and think, ‘It couldn’t be my kid, he’s healthy, he plays football,’ But it did. It could happen to anyone.”

The event provided screenings for over 100 students, offering a simple and quick test that could potentially save lives.

Vegas for Athletes continues to collaborate with medical professionals, sports organizations, and local businesses to expand access to life-saving screenings.

For more information about upcoming events or to get involved, visit www.vegasforathletes.org.

