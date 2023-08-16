Las Vegas Aces make second straight Commissioner's Cup final appearance

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a battle between the top two teams in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces and the New York Liberty. Las Vegas will look to defend their Cup title as this will be their second straight appearance in the championship game.

The Aces will host Liberty for the Commissioner Cup Championship. Both teams boast the top offense in the league. The Aces rank first, averaging 98 points per game. Liberty ranks second, averaging 88.5 ppg.

The two teams have already faced each other twice in the regular season, with the series tied at 1-1. The Aces own a 9-1 record in Cup games. Meanwhile, Liberty owns a 7-3 record in Cup games.

Tonight's game will be for the Cup title and a special prize pool worth $500,000. The two teams will also be playing for charity as both have selected a local non profit organization to support.

Las Vegas and New York will meet each other for a total of four times in the month of August. Their next meeting will be on Thursday inside Michelob Ultra Arena. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.