Las Vegas Aces look to win three straight at Seattle

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aces look to win their third consecutive game on Sunday in Seattle against the Storm.

Aces guard Jewell Loyd returns to the Evergreen State after spending 10 years in Seattle after getting drafted by the Storm in 2015 as the first overall pick.

Loyd brought two championships to Seattle in 2018 and 2020 as one of the top 20 all-time scorers in the WNBA.

Vegas will also face former teammate, Alysha Clark who won the 2023 world title with the Aces as well as earned the Sixth Player of the Year award that season.

Both teams are coming off of wins! Pregame starts at 2:30 p.m. and tip off is at 3 p.m. all on Vegas 34.

