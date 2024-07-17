Las Vegas Aces trailing Chicago Sky 44-37 at the end of the 1st half

LIVE UPDATES

2ND QUARTER

0:00 - 42-37 Sky

42.1 - Tiffany Hayes makes it 42-37 Chicago

2:18 - Aces go on a scoring streak with Young cutting the lead to 42-30 Chicago

4:47 - Michaela Onyenwere with the bucket, 40-21 Sky

8:58 - Isabelle Harrison makes the layup, 27-16 Sky

9:16 - Jackie Young with the jumper, 25-16 Chicago

1ST QUARTER

0:00 - 25-12 Chicago

2:04 - Aces go on a 6-point run with Chelsea Gray cutting the lead to 21-11 Chicago

3:21 - Kamilla Cardoso makes it 21-5 Chicago

5:46 - Chennedy Carter with the bucket, 17-3 Sky

6:59 - Kamilla Cardoso with the layup for the Sky to take a 10-point lead, 13-3 Chicago

PREVIEW

The Las Vegas Aces have won 10 out of their last 11 games as well as their last four straight, and they look to extend their hot streak with a win over the Chicago Sky at home on Tuesday night before the All-Star and Olympic break.

The Aces have the top offense in the WNBA and a top three defense in the league led by A'ja Wilson. The star center continues to make her case for becoming this year's MVP as she leads the WNBA in scoring averaging over 27 points per game and blocked shots averaging nearly three per outing.

As for the Sky, they have lost their last two. However, they have star rookie Angel Reese who has recorded 15 straight double doubles.

Las Vegas and Chicago tip off at 7 p.m.